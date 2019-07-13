Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Considering Paul Pogba for Man Utd Captaincy Despite Exit Talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Paul Pogba is among the players he is considering to take over as the club's next captain, following Antonio Valencia's departure.

World Cup winner Pogba's comments about wanting a 'fresh challenge' last month have fuelled the fires of speculation about an imminent exit to Real Madrid or Juventus for United's club-record signing.

The latest reports suggest United will demand as much as £180m to allow the Frenchman to fulfil his desire to leave.

Despite the constant gossip, Pogba impressed in his 45-minute display against Perth Glory laying on an assist for Marcus Rashford in the Red Devils' first game of pre-season.

As quoted by the Telegraph, Solskjaer replied “Yes” when asked if Pogba was under consideration for the role of captain next season.

Although he didn't wish to discuss the matter further, adding: “I don’t think that needs explaining. We’ll discuss that later on.”

The Red Devils' completed a routine 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday with Rashford and academy star James Garner grabbing the goals.

Next up is a friendly against Leeds United on the 17 July. Until then, transfer rumours have continued to speculate for players coming in and departing the club.

As quoted by the Mirror, the United boss is still searching to add quality to this squad.

He said: “It doesn't matter if they're English, Norwegian, French, Brazilians, you just want good players, good people, quality and speed, of course, is a big thing in football nowadays.

“The more X-factors you have in a team, the better you are. Any player who plays against, say, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Dan James, with the pace they've got, I think you're worried that they can hurt you - even if they have an off day.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer remained coy on talk that Romelu Lukaku is likely to stay at Old Trafford next season after a move to Inter collapsed.

“Let’s see when the season starts,” Solskjaer said when asked if he expected Lukaku to still be at the club by the time United face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Aug. 11

“All my conversations I will keep confidential, that’s my privilege and I can promise them that I won't tell them our discussions.”