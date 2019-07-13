Philippe Coutinho at the Top of Barcelona Exit List as Catalans Struggle to Find Buyer

Just as one of Barcelona's transfer sagas ends, it looks as though another will begin, with Philippe Coutinho linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Following Barca's completion of the deal to sign Antoine Griezmann, playing time for Coutinho may become even more limited in the 2019/20 campaign.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo report that reigning La Liga champions Barcelona would be willing to sell the 27 year-old – and more than that, have put him at the top of the list of players they want to sell – but have so far not received any offers.

Barça signed Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018 for a reported €145m, but he has since struggled to maintain a starting spot in Ernesto Valverde's side. There has been talk that the Brazilian could become part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, but no official offer has yet been made.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Neymar has been unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain over the last six months and his recent refusal to report for pre-season training is a signal that the former Barça man is prepared to leave the Ligue 1 club (as, to be fair, was PSG sporting director Leonardo saying 'it's clear to everyone [that he wants to leave]').

Coutinho has also been linked with a transfer to Manchester United, but it is believed that he is reluctant on this move because of his links to Merseyside. Coutinho has previously played on loan for Espanyol, who consider Barca as their biggest rivals.

The former Red has scored 18 goals in his 68 league appearances for the Blaugrana, but has failed to become a regular starter as he was at Anfield.

Having been played primarily as a winger, Coutinho has struggled. His hopes of playing in midfield look no more likely following the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax earlier this month.

Eric Alonso/GettyImages

The Brazilian will be in high demand, but what may prevent him from leaving Barca is the fee they paid for him just 18 months ago. In an effort to recoup as much of the €145m as possible, the Catalan club will not let Coutinho go on the cheap.