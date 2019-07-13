Philippe Coutinho's Agent Denies Transfer Talk as He Calls Out Barcelona Insiders Creating Stories

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, but the Brazilian is staying put, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Since his big-money transfer to Camp Nou in January 2018, Coutinho has struggled to nail down a starting position for the Blaugrana, with frequent reports suggesting he could be moved on this summer to help fund a return for Neymar.

Now the latest gossip suggests that Coutinho could even lose his number seven shirt to new arrival Antoine Griezmann, amping up talk of an exit.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, the former Liverpool man's agent is adamant that his client will not be going anywhere following discussions with club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Regarding the midfielder's future, Joorabchian said (via The Telegraph): "I was told they have no intention of selling him, that Barcelona have not spoken to anyone and that stories to the contrary are simply not true.

"I will not let people talk about Philippe and put him down because for one-and-a-half years we have said nothing. I won’t let them do that and all of us in Philippe’s camp will not let that happen because Barcelona have told us he is staying."

Joorabchian speculates as to why this might be happening then called out Barcelona insiders who are seemingly trying to stoke up speculation to force the player out of the club.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

He said: "Coutinho’s camp are not actively looking to move him but we believe people inside Barcelona may be acting without authority to try and sell the player.

"Either Barcelona have to contain the people within their organisation who are giving out information to the contrary or they have to tell us the truth if they have changed their minds."





Despite struggling for club form, Barcelona will be encouraged by the Brazilian's performances for his country this summer, where he played a crucial role winning the nation's first Copa America title in 12 years.