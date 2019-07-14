Napoli Kit Leak: Images Surface Online of 2019/20 Mesh Camouflage Away and Third Kits

Photographs have emerged online of Serie A side Napoli's away and third strips for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.

Previously leaked by the reliable Footy Headlines, this leaks come after Napoli released their brand new home shirt for general sale at the end of June.





Napoli's head of operations Alessandro Formisano had previously described the images as "prototypes that do not represent the kits that will actually be adopted, which will be different." However, now that the leak has been confirmed, this is how Napoli will suit up next season.

It appears Napoli are continuing their 'Kappa Kombat' series, as each jersey has a camouflage theme running through the strip.

🇮🇹👕 UPDATE: SSC Napoli 19-20 Home & Away Kits Leaked: https://t.co/q6Ll0Av9Ai — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 14, 2019

The Partenopei will be wearing an unusual marine green away shirt, with a darker camouflage mesh pattern. The sleeve cuffs and collar also sport a light blue trim and there are black patches on the shoulders.

The third kit is composed of a white shirt, designed with the mesh camouflage effect like the away jersey, with sky blue patches on the shoulders and the sides. On the sleeve cuffs and collar there is a dark blue or black trim.

Both shirts bear the Kappa badge, although they differ in colour. The second kit will have a white Kappa badge, whilst on the third kit, the sponsor appears to be black. The sky blue Napoli badge remains unchanged from the previous season.

Intanto su Amazon spuntano tutte le altre maglie del Napoli 2019/20 pic.twitter.com/DuT2wBusV5 — A tutela della maglia del Napoli (@TutelaMagliaNA) July 13, 2019

In the centre of both shirts sit two further sponsors, Lete and MSC, the former sporting white lettering and a red background, and the latter with white lettering and a dark blue background.

The main sponsor Kappa also appears on both shoulders of the two shirts, and another leaked image shows the badge on each side of the Napoli shorts.

No further photos were released of the third kit shorts nor the socks of either strip, so Napoli supporters may have to wait until the official reveal to find out their full appearance.