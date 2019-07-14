Sven Mislintat 'Dismayed' by Unai Emery's Decision to Sign Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was stunned by Gunners' manager Unai Emery's decision to bring Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez to the Emirates stadium.

Emery was determined to sign the Spain international, despite Mislintat's deep concerns over the player's abilities.

Suarez endured a miserable spell in England, failing to adapt to the physicality of the English game and suffering a string of injuries, leaving the Spaniard with only four Premier League appearances to show for after spending six months in London.

The loan deal was eventually cut short due to his injury problems, and Suarez returned to Spain, where he signed a permanent deal with La Liga side Celta Vigo at the end of the season.

According to The Times, Mislintat was 'dismayed' by Emery's insistence to complete the loan signing, despite the options the Spanish boss had at his disposal.

The ex-Dortmund chief was keen to see the development of young academy graduates Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka, both of whom occupied the same position as the ill-fated loanee.

However, Emery was very reluctant to put his faith in the young prospects, and they failed to break into the Arsenal side over the course of the season.

Mislintat's spell in charge of Arsenal's transfer staff was relatively successful, bringing in the likes of Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi and the Premier League's joint top-scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





He was also part of a three-man panel, which eventually caused his split from the London club, as he became frustrated by the club's transfer decision-making process. Following his departure from the Emirates, he completed a move to Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart, where he became the club's sporting director.

Arsenal supporters will be concerned by the lack of signings made during this summer's transfer window so far, after a disappointing end to last season in which they missed out on Champions League football yet again.