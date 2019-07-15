Marc Overmars Provides Update on Hakim Ziyech's Future Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Ajax Director of Football Marc Overmars has stated that Hakim Ziyech could be set to stay at the club this summer, despite recent speculation linking him with a move to Bayern.

Ziyech scored 19 goals and assisted a further 16 in all competitions for Ajax last season, as the Dutch side surpassed all expectations and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, narrowly losing to Tottenham in the dying seconds of the second leg.

Their remarkable run included two-legged victories over European giants Real Madrid and Juventus , with Ziyech playing a key role in their success. The Moroccan, in tandem with Dusan Tadic, was the main source of creativity and goals, catching the eye of many neutrals.





Overmars, therefore, is confused why Ziyech isn't more highly sought-after. Speaking to AD, he stated: ''I am a little surprised that things are still so quiet around Hakim. I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good. Many clubs are increasingly looking at that.



''They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him. I think Hakim is better than Mesut Özil. I would say: sell it and you will get Hakim for half. But they didn't listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax."





Overmars also touched on Matthijs de Ligt's imminent transfer to Juventus. The 19-year-old captained Ajax to a domestic double last season, and had been linked to both Manchester United and Barcelona heavily before a reported £60m fee was agreed with the Serie A champions.





Overmars explained: ''The end of Matthijs de Ligt's transfer is in sight. We're awaiting bank guarantees because we are very strict with this at Ajax. Hopefully, things will progress, but I think there will be no further obstructions. They are Italians.''

