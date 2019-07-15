Taiwo Awoniyi Subject to CSKA Moscow Interest as Liverpool Set Asking Price for 21-Year-Old

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi could be on the move to Russia this summer, as CSKA Moscow are reported to have made enquiries about the Nigerian's availability.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan in Belgium, joining Gent for the first half of the campaign and then heading to Mouscron in January, where he would score 11 goals in 16 appearances.

The prolific stint served to cement his status as a potentially valuable asset to the Reds, who had planned to send him out on loan, but now feel they could sell him for as much as £15m.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

That's according to the Liverpool Echo, at least, who say that is the price Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy have quoted CSKA Moscow after fielding enquiries from the Russian side in recent days.

They are far from the only club interested, with a number of clubs on the continent and beyond - such as Schalke, Mainz and a host of French and Belgian clubs - believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

While £15m seems to be the asking price for a permanent deal, Liverpool remain open to another loan spell if it cannot be met outright.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The Nigerian forward is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds since joining their academy in 2015, and has been left out of their pre-season tour of the US.