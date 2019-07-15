WSL Transfers: A Club-by-Club Guide to Every Completed Deal in Summer 2019

The 2019/20 Barclays FA Women's Super League promises to be the best yet.

With Barclays on board as the league's first title sponsor, this will be the second year of the new professional era and interest has spiked thanks to the enormous viewership of the Women's World Cup.

The new campaign will kick off in September - the transfer window remains open until 5th September - but until then it is a race for all 12 clubs to strengthen as best they can ahead of the all-important opening kick-off.



Here is your guide to every completed WSL transfer this summer...

Arsenal

Ins

Jill Roord - MF (Bayern Munich)

Manuela Zinsberger - GK (Bayern Munich)

Leonie Maier - DF (Bayern Munich)

Jennifer Beattie - DF (Manchester City)

Outs

Sari van Veenendaal - GK (released)

Dominique Bloodworth - MF (Wolfsburg)

Birmingham City

Ins

Claudia Walker - MF (Everton)

Abbi Grant - MF (Anderlecht)

Outs

Ellen White - FW (Manchester City)

Meaghan Sargeant - DF (Bristol City)

Charlie Wellings - FW (Bristol City)

Hayley Ladd - DF (Manchester United)

Lucy Quinn - FW (Tottenham Hotspur)

Aoife Mannion - DF (Manchester City)

Marisa Ewers - DF (Aston Villa)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Ins

Danique Kerkdijk - DF (Bristol City)

Matilde Skovsen - DF (VSK Aarhus)

Megan Walsh - GK (Yeovil Town)

Outs

Lucy Gillett - GK (released)

Sophie Perry - DF (released)

Chloe Peplow - MF (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bristol City

Ins

Meaghan Sargeant - DF (Birmingham City)

Charlie Wellings - FW (Birmingham City)

Jasmine Matthews - DF (Liverpool)

Yana Daniels - FW (Liverpool)

Outs

Julie Biesmans - MF (PSV Eindhoven)

Lucy Graham - MF - (Everton)

Danique Kerkdijk - DF (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Juliette Kemppi - FW (released)

Alicia Johnson - MF (released)

Rosella Ayane - FW (Tottenham Hotspur)

Chelsea

Ins

Guro Reiten - FW (LSK Kvinner)





Outs

Hedvig Lindahl - GK (released)

Karen Carney - MF (retired)

Jade Bailey - DF (Liverpool)

Everton

Ins

Kika van Es - DF (Ajax)

Tinja-Riikka Korpela - GK (Valerenga)

Maeva Clemaron - MF (Fleury 91)

Lucy Graham - MF (Bristol City)

Molly Pike - MF (Chelsea)

Outs

Emma Brownlie - DF (released)

Claudia Walker - MF (released)

Georgia Evans - MF (Charlton Athletic)

Angharad James - MF (released)

Liverpool

Ins

Becky Jane - DF (Reading)

Melissa Lawley - FW (Manchester City)

Jade Bailey - DF (Chelsea)

Outs

Laura Coombs - MF (Manchester City)

Leandra Little - DF (Sheffield United)

Jasmine Matthews - DF (Bristol City)

Yana Daniels - FW (Bristol City)

Manchester City

Ins

Ellen White - FW (Birmingham City)

Matilde Fidalgo - DF (Braga)

Laura Coombs - MF (Liverpool)

Aoife Mannion - DF (Birmingham City)

Outs

Claire Emslie - FW (Orlando Pride)

Nikita Parris - FW (Lyon)

Abbie McManus - DF (Manchester United)

Melissa Lawley - FW (Liverpool)

Jennifer Beattie - DF (Arsenal)

Manchester United

Ins

Jackie Groenen - MF (FFC Frankfurt)

Abbie McManus - DF (Manchester City)

Hayley Ladd - DF (Birmingham City)

Jane Ross - FW (West Ham United)

Mary Earps - GK (Wolfsburg)

Outs

Charlie Devlin - MF (released)

Naomi Hartley - DF (Sheffield United)

Lucy Roberts - DF (released)

Ebony Salmon - FW (released)

Reading

Ins

Kristine Bjordal Leine - DF (Roa IL)

Outs

Kirsty Pearce - MF (retired)

Tottenham Hotspur

Ins

Becky Spencer - GK (West Ham United)

Ria Percival - DF (West Ham United)

Siri Worm - DF (Everton)

Chloe Peplow - MF (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Rosella Ayane - FW (Bristol City)

Gemma Davison - MF (Reading)

Lucy Quinn - FW (Birmingham City)

Outs

Bianca Baptiste - FW (released)

Emma Beckett - MF (released)

Emma Gibbon - GK (released)

Renee Hector - DF (released)

Wendy Martin - FW (released)

Anne Meiwald - DF (released)

Grace Staunton - GK (released)

Maya Vio - MF (released)

Ryah Vyse - DF (released)

Sarah Wiltshire - FW (released)

Megan Wynne - MF (released)

West Ham United

Ins

Laura Vetterlein - DF (Sand)

Outs

Lucienne Reinhardt - MF (retired)

Claire Rafferty - DF (retired)

Rosie Kmita - FW (released)

Brianna Visalli - MF (released)

Becky Spencer - GK (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ria Percival - DF (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jane Ross - FW (Manchester United)