Eddie Howe Wears Microphone for Bournemouth's Pre-Season Training in La Manga

By 90Min
July 16, 2019

AFC Bournemouth gave manager Eddie Howe a microphone to wear during training with his squad, as they continue their pre-season preparations in La Manga.

The recording gave fans a unique insight into how such sessions are taken and the kind of drills and training games that a Premier League team practices ahead of the season.

In the three-minute video, viewers get a glimpse of the intensity with which Howe encourages his players to play in training and a look at the man-management tactics the manager employs with his players on a daily basis.

Bournemouth supporters were delighted to get such insight into their team's preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season, with plenty giving positive feedback on Twitter.

Following an excellent start to the campaign, the Cherries finished last season in 14th place after a drop in form during the winter.

The south coast club aren't resting on their laurels however, as they have already made two big signings in Jack Stacey from Luton Town and Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City.

With the ever-increasing importance of full-backs in the modern game, the signing of right-back Stacey and left-back Kelly could be a huge boost to Bournemouth's chances of finishing in the top ten or beyond in the upcoming season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Howe gave some insight into how his side will play next season, as the video shows him saying to players: "I want to see what we've worked on come out today.

"So I'm looking at our defenders' back line, I'm looking at our opposite wide-man out of possession, I'm looking at our centre-forwards attacking crosses."

A huge part of Bournemouth's counter-attacking play last season was striker Callum Wilson, who regularly held the ball up and would engage in neat interplay with advancing wingers.

Wilson has arguably been the Cherries' most important signing of the summer, having extended his contract with the south coast side until 2023.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message