Dani Alves Willing to Take Pay-Cut to Join Arsenal as Gunners Move 'Appeals' to Copa America Winner

Dani Alves would be willing to take a pay-cut to join Arsenal but his £200,000-a-week wage demands could still be too high for the Gunners.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain right back is keen on a move to the Premier League, following the expiry of his deal in Ligue 1, while Tottenham and Man City have also been linked with 36-year-old.





According to the Sun, a move to the Emirates Stadium is the one which most 'appeals' to Alves, who played under Unai Emery in his first season in Paris.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, after missing out on Champions League football Arsenal are struggling to manage their expenditures.

While he would come without a transfer fee - a blessing for Arsenal, who famously have just £45m to play with this summer - he is said to want £200,000 a week in wages. This would represent a decrease on his previous salary at PSG but still an off-putting figure for the Gunners.

The departures of Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech and David Ospina especially have lightened the load but those at the Emirates may be reluctant to reinvest on an ageing right back, who offers only a short-term solution.

Alves showed his desperation to come to England last year, as he said: “the idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch.

“If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”

It was recently reported that Alves was in 'contract' talks with Tottenham, while City and a reunion with Pep Guardiola has long been mooted as another possibility.