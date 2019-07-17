Danny Rose: The Contenders to Sign Him & Where He Might End Up

After 12 years and almost 200 appearances, Danny Rose looks set to depart Tottenham after being made available for transfer.

Though Rose and the club have not always seen eye-to-eye, he has played a vital role in one of the most successful Spurs teams in history. The 29-year-old was a vital cog in the team that reached the Champions League final last campaign, taking part in 37 games in all competitions and picking up 5 assists in the process.





But with Spurs in desperate need on funds, to offset the costs of the signing of Tanguy Ndombele and their new stadium, the defender is poised to be moved on from north London. In transfer windows gone by, Rose has been the target for a litany of top European clubs.





However, a lot has changed since then, so who stands the best chance of securing the Englishman's signature before the close of the summer transfer window? Time to see who the runners and riders are...

Everton

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everton were first linked with Rose in 2018, before a more recent report speculated that Spurs planned to offer the left-back in an audacious player-plus-cash deal for Toffees star Lucas Digne.

Digne won the Merseysiders' player of the season award last campaign, making any deal to let the Frenchman leave the club extremely unlikely.

Everton are also not going to want to accommodate Rose and Digne in the same team, owing to the fact that they play the same position.

Add to that, the fact that Leighton Baines is still plugging away aged 34, and that new signing Fabian Delph is capable of deputising at left-back if required, the likelihood of Rose popping up at Goodison Park this summer is extremely slim.

Likelihood Rating: 2/10

Leeds United

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The odds on this happening are really not as high as you might think!

Yes, Leeds may be plying their trade in the Championship next season, and yes, Rose may have started a Champions League final two months ago, but hear me out...

Leeds are his boyhood club and have, in Marcelo Bielsa, one of the most well respected and exciting coaches in world football. A transfer to Elland Road would also allow Rose to move back to the north of England, closer to his friends and family that he admitted missing in an 2017 interview.

One stumbling block may be wages, with the left-back certain to have to take a significant pay cut in order to make a move back to West Yorkshire possible. Still, you never know Leeds fans, Rose may be coming home.

Likelihood Rating: 3/10

Paris Saint-Germain

Rose was one of Thomas Tuchel's top targets last summer, although a move ultimately failed to materialised. It may be a different story this transfer window, with PSG keen to bolster their ranks ahead of their pursuit of European glory.

Rose's odds to move to Le Parc des Princes have been slashed over the past few days, though it is not exactly clear why.





PSG already have Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa as cover for the left-back positions, so it is difficult to see where the Englishman will fit in.

Though Rose is capable of operating in a more advanced role when required, Bernat or Kurzawa would likely need to be moved on this summer.

Likelihood Rating: 5/10

Juventus

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Though it may be hard to imagine currently, there was a time in which Rose was very strongly linked with a move to Serie A champions: Juventus.

I Bianconeri is a club that may well interest the England international, as it represents a guilt edge opportunity for him to win his first major trophy - a feat that he has come close to doing a number of times whilst at Spurs.

The recent arrival of Luca Pellegrini does offer Juventus more cover at left-back and thus decreases the chances of a move, however due to Pellegrini's lack of experience, Maurizio Sarri may fancy taking Rose with him from London to Turin.

The Englishman could be a well-suited back-up for first-choice left-back: Alex Sandro, though this move would still be surprising.

Likelihood Rating: 5/10

Manchester United

Paul Kane/GettyImages

Rose was last linked with Manchester United back in January 2017, but the defender's new found availability - combined with the Red Devils desire to sign anything with a pulse - may reignite the move.

Luke Shaw made the left-back his own last season, earning significant plaudits from his teammates and winning the club's player-of-the-year award in the process. However, aside from the impressive Shaw, United are fairly short in that area of the pitch and lack a natural left-sided defender to provide genuine competition.

Rose could certainly play this role, but with the Harry Maguire transfer saga still not at a conclusion, it is unlikely that a move for the Spurs man will be at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's to-do list.

Likelihood Rating: 6/10