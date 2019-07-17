Transfer Rumours: More Newcastle Misery, Inter Try (Another) Lukaku Deal, Gueye's Future & More

Football is back underway! Well, sort of.

But, anyway you know what is still underway and will continue to be so? Yes (Wilfred) indeedy, your quotidian batch of rumours from across Europe!

The usual suspects will make an appearance while a few other lesser-known entities pop up with some speculation here and there. Oh, what joy.

Inter After Lukaku (Shock) Without Paying the Full Amount Up Front? (Shock Horror)

Yes thats right, Inter would like to sign Romelu Lukaku. In other news, the Pope wears a pointy hat, anything after Shrek 2 was an abomination and Shkodran Mustafi is still crud.

Its almost laughable at this point, but Inter are becoming the Italian Arsenal. Full aware of the selling club's asking price, but doing everything in their power to avoid paying it as requested. Yep, this time Inter are willing to pay the £75m asking price but only if they can pay £60m over three years, with the further £15m depending on how well the United forward fares in Serie A.

£40m will be paid up front, with the rest spread over the next 24 months, according to The Sun.

Oh Inter, the gift that just keeps on giving.

Misery Continues for Newcastle as Fabian Schar Offered to AC Milan

The expression of digging the knife in deeper doesn't apply here, because at this point it is the handle that is being forced further into Magpies' supporters stomach's.

Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claim that Fabian Schar is one of a few players on Milan's wishlist and, while the report is rightfully questioned over it's legitimacy, Sport Witness also mention another report from CalcioMercato which states the Switzerland international has been offered to the Serie A side by an agent.

If that's the case and Newcastle want around €15m, well, we might have to start printing off missing posters for a certain London businessman.

Idrissa Gueye Finally Set for Everton Exit as PSG Remain 'Confident' of a Deal

Unquestionably a fine holding midfielder, Gueye has been attracting a number attention from Paris Saint-Germain for some time, with the French giants failing to seal a deal during the January window.





Nevertheless, it appears as though they are set to get their man, as Le Parisien (via GFFN) state there is confidence that a deal will be struck immediately after the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Its added that United remain keen along with 'other clubs', but few would look past this one getting signed, sealed and delivered in the coming days.

Eric Bailly Set for United Chop (if Maguire Deal Happens) as AC Milan Consider Swoop

Speaking of United, their continued efforts to prize Harry Maguire away from Leicester appearing to be reaching some kind of conclusion, and should it pan out as we expect, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to trim his defensive options.

The Mirror claim that should the Englishman join the club, Eric Bailly will be the casualty, with Tuttosport stating that Milan are interested in signing the Ivorian defender.

Phil Jones (who scored a goal this pre-season), Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and first choice centre half Victor Lindelof will all keep their places should the England international come through the door. However, ask a United fan who they'd rather lose and I bet you it isn't Bailly..

Josh Onomah Set for Bundesliga Switch After Being Left Out of Spurs' Asia Tour

All aboard the Bundesliga train!!!

Deemed not good enough for the first team, Mauricio Pochettino has demoted Josh Onamah to the Under-23's, seemingly spelling an end the to his time in north London. Having spent the last two seasons on loan, it appears a move to Germany is on the cards, according to The Sun.

They state Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz, Augsburg and Frankfurt have all shown an interest in the winger. You can forgive Tottenham fans for forgetting he was on the books, since he never made a Premier League appearance for the side.

Leicester Going Head-to-Head With German Club for Hoffenheim Star

Oh yes, who doesn't love a two-horse race for one signing, brings some added excitement to an otherwise tedious story.





In this case, the Foxes are after Hoffenheim's Nadiem Amiri claims Bild (via Sport Witness) with Bayer Leverkusen also keen on the highly-rated attacking midfielder. The 22-year-old caught the eye after starring for Germany in the Under-21 European Championships and has an enticing release clause of only €14m.





Not much more is said in Bild's report, other than that Leicester are interested, therefore its a matter of sitting back and waiting to see how genuine the claim is. Stick the kettle on for this one.

Marc Overmars Insists He's Happy With Ajax's Dealings...But More Could Arrive

How do you go about losing your two best players? Buy more!

Ajax certainly have done that, bringing in Razvan Marin, Lisandro Martinez, Quincy Promes, Kik Pierie and Bruno Valera. Edson Alvarez is supposedly next through the door, which director of football Overmars confirmed to AD, while Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven is a player Overmars admitted to having an interest in.

Importantly, the former Arsenal man explained he was pleased with Ajax's signings, and should no more leave then no more need come through the door. However, that may change with David Neres, Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech all of interest to European sides, something Overmars confessed regarding Neres.