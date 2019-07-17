Twitter Reacts as Crystal Palace Slump to Embarrassing 6-2 Defeat to Barnet

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace enjoyed a pretty solid 2018/19 campaign finishing in 12th position, but having been in and around mid-table for a number of years now, they will be looking to push into the top half.

However, if their pre-season is anything to go by, ambitions shouldn't be set any higher than avoiding relegation once again.

The sale of 'spider' Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United already looks to be taking affect, while things could yet get worse if star man Wilfried Zaha makes a big-money move to any of his potential suitors.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

None of their recent performances have been overly convincing; a victory on penalties over FC Luzern was followed up with a 2-0 defeat to Swiss outfit Young Boys.

But the latest result will be the most worrying and embarrassing of all. The Eagle's were left humiliated when they slumped to a 6-2 to National League side Barnet.

While the majority of the team was made up of youth players, social media has still provided some interesting reactions to the match, as you can imagine.

In other news Stephen Henderson played for Crystal Palace tonight vs barnet and lost 6-2 😂 — Newtronbomb (@Newtronbomb_92) July 16, 2019

Did I just read that Barnet just thrashed Crystal Palace 6-2 in a friendly game?! HOWWWW??? pic.twitter.com/Qi4fhHGq3q — ᴅʏʟᴀɴ (@TLDylanOfficial) July 16, 2019

Wilfried Zaha after hearing Crystal Palace are 5-2 down against Barnet 😲#CPFC pic.twitter.com/nx4WO3Y8hm — Grosvenor Sport (@GrosvenorSport) July 16, 2019

The fact that Crystal Palace took an early 0-2 lead thanks to David Boateng and one of the few senior players Connor Wickham, but threw it away will be even more enjoyable to fans of fierce rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Eagles' supporters tried to see the positive side - or at least the funny side - of this poor performance.

😁 Great to see Connor back amongst the goals!#CPFC pic.twitter.com/H4wwddylcX — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 16, 2019

We are 5-2 down to Barnet



In fairness, we’ve literally got 3 bench players and that’s it.



But regardless, that is absolute banter we are all laughing aren’t we — Benj (@Beniesta_) July 16, 2019

While Crystal Palace are set to face a number of lower league teams prior to the start of next season, there's no guarantee that results will improve if they continue to play like they did at the Hive.

Next opponents Nottingham Forest will provide an even tougher challenge, so another upset could well be on the cards.

It's already obvious that Palace have to make some quite drastic improvements to their squad, but so far seem reluctant to do so, only completing the single signing of free transfer Stephen Henderson.

But look on the bright side, Palace fans, at least you have a nice away kit, am I right?