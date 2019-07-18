Arsenal Set to Pay Entirety of Dani Ceballos' Salary as Zinedine Zidane Gives Approval for Loan Move

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos is poised to join Arsenal on loan for the coming season, but the Gunners will need to fork out his full £2.7m annual wages, which equates to just over £50,000k-per-week.

After a rip-roaring tournament for Spain in the Under-21 European Championships in which he helped guide his country to the title, Ceballos caught the eye of a number of European sides.

Yo soy del #EquipoÁlvaro. Y por eso os animo a participar en esta subasta benéfica. Álvaro es un niño de UTRERA, que tiene una enfermedad rara, que muy pocos niños en el mundo sufren. Te invito a participar en esta subasta para ayudarlo. Gracias!

Enlace:https://t.co/efnDznAuwk pic.twitter.com/T7ol9wodUe — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) July 17, 2019

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham had also been credited with an interest, but Mauricio Pochettino's side preferred a permanent move - something Arsenal couldn't afford - while a loan deal suits both the player, the Gunners and Madrid best.

As soon as Zinedine Zidane gives to blessing to the move, which he is expected to do, Ceballos will make the switch to London where Marca report Arsenal will pay his whole yearly wages as part of the deal.

Given the wages some of Unai Emery's men are currently on, the Spaniard's relatively low salary has meant Arsenal are more than willing to bring the 22-year-old to the Emirates, with no additional loan fee required.

Ceballos is rated highly in La Liga, and by Zidane, yet the French coach informed the midfielder that he wasn't in his first team plans for the coming season, therefore would allow him to leave on loan and earn some much-needed regular football.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Emery has been on the hunt for a box-to-box midfielder to replace the already departed Aaron Ramsey, with Ceballos likely to fill that void - temporarily at least - so Arsenal can focus their attentions on spending their measly budget on defensive reinforcements.

Marca add the player was swayed to join the Gunners by the prospect of playing under Emery and living in London, with the club hopeful the move will be completed this week.