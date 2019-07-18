Calum Chambers Provides Update on Arsenal Future Following Fulham Loan

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has set his sights on becoming a first team regular at the Emirates Stadium, five years after signing for the London club.

With the Gunners in chaos following club captain Laurent Koscielny's refusal to join their pre-season tour, an opportunity has arisen for Chambers to nail down a spot in the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

The former Southampton centre back has made 83 appearances for the Gunners during his five years at the club, and the defender has twice been loaned out to Middlesbrough and Fulham.

However, Chambers says he has learned from his two relegations while on loan and, as quoted by the Mirror, claims is ready to make the step up and become a key player for Unai Emery's side.

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

Chambers said: “Arsenal's the club I’m at, it’s the team I want to play for, so I am taking every day as it goes, enjoying being here, enjoying being with the lads and playing in the pre-season games.

“I like to stay positive about things, I love playing football and to get an opportunity to play for Arsenal is pretty amazing so I’m enjoying it, being back here with the lads, being with the manager and I’m really gaining from the experiences and learning from the training sessions I’ve had so far."

Despite Fulham's wretched campaign, Chambers has taken plenty of positives from his time at the Cottage.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

He added: “As a team it was disappointing for Fulham but personally, as a player, I thought it was a good experience and good season for me. I feel good on the back of that, I feel confident, I’m looking forward to the season ahead. It helps you add things to your game and finally I can take that into the upcoming season.

“Again, I was concentrating on the games there and obviously the plan is now to stay at Arsenal, play there and see what I can do.”