FA Issues Statement on Kit Advertising Following Release of Huddersfield Monstrosity

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

The Football Association have contacted Huddersfield Town following the release of their new Paddy Power sponsored kit. 

The kit was revealed much to the shock of Terriers fans, carrying a large diagonal sash touting the name of their sponsor across the front of the kit.

Though the kit does feature Huddersfield's signature blue and white stripes, the oversized sponsorship patch on the front has upset fans of the Terriers and football in general alike, the garish sash style sponsor dominating the kit and its style entirely.

George Wood/GettyImages

In a statement the FA said, as quoted by Yahoo Sport"The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club match-day kits.


"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action."


Huddersfield's commercial director Sean Jarvis has defended the kit and its style, stating: “The kit launch is a big day for many supporters, who are keen to see what the team will be running out in during the coming season.


“We’ve gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo. Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that’s one of the main reasons that we’re so excited to work with them – the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too.”

The kit launch itself has been met with significant scepticism, due to Paddy Power's famous humour based advertising, but Huddersfield seemingly put these rumours to bed by wearing the kit in a friendly against Rochdale. The kit is yet to go on sale to the general public.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season and this kit controversy will not be the start to their Championship promotion campaign that they were hoping for.

