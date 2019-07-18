Fred the Subject of Galatasaray Loan Offer After Disappointing Debut Man Utd Campaign

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Fred has been the subject of an offer from Galatasaray as reports from Turkey claim the Turkish club are closing in on a loan deal for the Manchester United midfielder.

Should the Brazilian move it would mark a huge failure on United's part, after big things were expected of the 26-year-old following his move from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of £52m plus bonuses.

His debut campaign in the Premier League failed to take off, making only 17 appearances in the league and registering just one goal and one assist all season. Such has been the poor form of Fred, he was largely unused by new manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements.

According to Fotomac (via Sport Witness), the Turkish side have offered €2m to United to secure a loan move with Fatih Terim desperate to add further steel to his midfield. The publication adds that the Red Devils are supposedly open to letting Fred leave the club, but there is seemingly no mention of a future fee to make the deal permanent.

As is usually the case with transfer reports coming from Turkey, they have a tendency to jump the gun somewhat prematurely. Yes, Galatasaray have recently seen senior midfielders Fernando and Badou Ndiaye leave the club, but to suggest United are willing to take a colossal hit on a player they signed just 12 months ago seems ambitious.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Especially when considering the club are pondering over a move for Harry Maguire which may reach £80m, if they were to sanction Fred's departure one would assume it would only be for a permanent deal close to the figure they paid.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the reports from Turkey, Fred was exceedingly average for United last season and may be concerned over the club's pursuit of Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes - who both operate as central midfielders.

