Juventus Officially Announce €75m Signing of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt

After months of speculation linking the most prodigious defensive talent of the past 20 years (that's not even that hyperbolic) to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and probably Bayern Munich too, La Vecchia Signora have officially confirmed they have signed Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old - yes, he's only 19, and yes that is slightly depressing - has put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth an eye-watering €12m per annum - a contract which is said to have a €150m release clause attached to it.

A statement on the club's website announcing the deal reads: "Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax NV for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Matthijs de Ligt for a fee of €75m, payable in five years over accessory charges for €10.5m.





"Juventus signed a five-year performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2024."

Juventus have confirmed the fee to secure the Dutch international's services, and it makes him the third most expensive defender of all time...until Harry Maguire signs for one of the Manchester clubs for one hundred billion dollars.

Matthijs de Ligt enjoyed an astonishing 2018/19 campaign with Ajax, leading De Gondenzonen to a domestic double and the UEFA Champions League semi finals.

It is during the aforementioned Champions League campaign that Europe's elite really sat up and took notice of De Ligt, as he scored against Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur and became the youngest player to ever captain a team in the competition's quarter and semi final stages.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

So in short: Juventus have signed a generational talent.

In long: Juventus have a signed a player capable of becoming not just the best defender in the world but one of the best defenders of all time.

Matthijs de Ligt is THAT good, and he is now a Juve player.

It's time to get excited Juventini.