Liverpool Rule Out Simon Mignolet Move (Again) as Jurgen Klopp Plans to Keep Invaluable Backup

Liverpool have ruled out a loan move for Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, with the Reds intent on keeping Mignolet on Merseyside as a backup to Golden Glove winner Alisson Becker.

Though Klopp is yet to entirely rule out a transfer for the keeper, the German plans on retaining Mignolet's services, according to the Liverpool Echo.

This news comes despite Mignolet's agent Nico Vaesen telling the Belgian press earlier this week that his client is keen to move on after six years at Liverpool.

Vaesen said: saying: "It’s important for Simon to play somewhere, and our goal is still to make him leave".





With Alisson having the best season of his career, Mignolet found it hard to break through the ranks last season, managing just two appearances for Liverpool - neither of which came in the Premier League or Champions League.





Though Liverpool are fully understanding of Mignolet's situation and his need for game time, his wealth of experience in the Premier League and his high number of caps for the Reds remain invaluable to Klopp's squad.

The Echo's report claims that Klopp and his staff will only consider significant offers for the player's signature if they satisfy both Mignolet and the club, while loan deals are off the table.

Klopp is quoted as saying he's held "a lot of conversations" with Mignolet, going on to state "Will he stay? I would say yes".

With over 150 appearances for Liverpool, Mignolet knows the club and incredibly well, making him significantly more valuable as a second-string keeper than a new signing fresh off the market.