Newcastle Plot Bid for Charlie Austin After Striker Is Transfer Listed By Southampton

Steve Bruce is looking to bring English striker Charlie Austin to Newcastle as one of his first signings since taking over the managerial role from Rafa Benitez.

The striker is currently a Southampton player but has been shown the door by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl following a breakdown in the relationship between the two, with Southampton willing to cash in on the Englishman.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now interested in the striker after he was transfer listed by Southampton, and he could act as a replacement for last season's top goal scorer Ayoze Perez following his departure to Leicester City.

Austin was told earlier this year that he was free to leave this summer, following poor performances and disagreements with the manager. However, this situation has only worsened since Austin was told he would not travel with the team on their pre-season tour, leading to the striker launching a tirade against Hasenhüttl, according to the Sun.





This is good news for Newcastle fans though as it means Bruce may be able to bring Austin to St James' Park at a significantly reduced price.

This will suit Bruce and the club as they look to build a new attack on a budget, with Perez and Joselu no longer in the squad.





The 30-year-old struggled for minutes last season in the Premier League, with 14 of his 25 appearances for the Saints coming as a substitute.





Newcastle are currently taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, which will be followed by just two more pre-season friendlies against Hibernian and Saint-Étienne, before they take on Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season.