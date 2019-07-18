Newcastle Plot Bid for Charlie Austin After Striker Is Transfer Listed By Southampton

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Steve Bruce is looking to bring English striker Charlie Austin to Newcastle as one of his first signings since taking over the managerial role from Rafa Benitez.

The striker is currently a Southampton player but has been shown the door by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl following a breakdown in the relationship between the two, with Southampton willing to cash in on the Englishman.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now interested in the striker after he was transfer listed by Southampton, and he could act as a replacement for last season's top goal scorer Ayoze Perez following his departure to Leicester City.

Austin was told earlier this year that he was free to leave this summer, following poor performances and disagreements with the manager. However, this situation has only worsened since Austin was told he would not travel with the team on their pre-season tour, leading to the striker launching a tirade against Hasenhüttl, according to the Sun.


This is good news for Newcastle fans though as it means Bruce may be able to bring Austin to St James' Park at a significantly reduced price.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

This will suit Bruce and the club as they look to build a new attack on a budget, with Perez and Joselu no longer in the squad.


The 30-year-old struggled for minutes last season in the Premier League, with 14 of his 25 appearances for the Saints coming as a substitute.


Newcastle are currently taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, which will be followed by just two more pre-season friendlies against Hibernian and Saint-Étienne, before they take on Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message