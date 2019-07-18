Pep Guardiola Hints That Leroy Sane Can Leave Manchester City if He's Not Happy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that Leroy Sané is free to leave the club if he's unhappy at Etihad Stadium, but he added that the Premier League champions would prefer to keep him on beyond this summer.

The Germany international has been stalling over a new contract in the north-west and has been attracting a lot of interest from Bayern Munich, with just two years left on his current deal with Manchester City.

So far the Bavarians have been unwilling to match City's £100m price tag, but Guardiola insists that Sané will be allowed to leave if he's unhappy with his situation at the club.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"The club made him an offer last year but I said many times that I want people happy to be here," Guardiola said, quoted by The Mirror. "We are going to help him to be the best. We know his potential and what his level is and he has a special quality that is difficult to find around the world.

"He knows, they all know, it's difficult because of the quality we have. But, at the same time, I spoke to the club 10 times, and I want people here to be happy.

"If they don't want, they go. But the desire to have him to be with us is always there."

Bayern Munich have made Sané their main priority this summer after missing out on his signature in 2016, but a shortlist of alternatives including Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé has also been drawn up.

The club have most recently being linked with Celta Vigo's Brais Méndez and Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, while sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić held talks over a potential incoming in Paris earlier this week.