Tanguy Ndombele's Squad Number at Tottenham Revealed Following £64m Switch From Lyon

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that new £64m signing Tanguy Ndombele will wear the number 28 shirt next season.

The former Lyon bruiser was immense in the French club's engine room last campaign, earning a reputation as one the finest young defensive midfielders in Europe following a string of superb displays in the Champions League. A number of elite teams had been tracking him thereafter, though Spurs won the race to his signature, the Lilywhites confirming his arrival in early July.

👀 Our first confirmed squad number for the 2019/20 season...#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2019

Ndombele was particularly impressive as Lyon took four points off of Manchester City in the group stages of the tournament, showcasing his incredible stamina, footballing intelligence and masterful tackling ability.

Tottenham revealed the squad number of their new midfield machine via a post from their official Twitter account, with the the 22-year-old the first member of the side to have their's confirmed ahead of the 2019/20 season.





Amongst the previous occupants of the 28 jersey is England international Kyle Walker, who donned the digits for four years between 2009 and 2013.





He inherited it from Kevin-Prince Boateng, whilst it was Tom Carroll who received the jersey from Walker. Other notable past tenants are Jermaine Jenas and Alan Hutton, who each held the shirt for a just a single campaign.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Spurs supporters may get their first glimpse of Ndombele in action for the north Londoners on 21 July, when Mauricio Pochettino's recruits take on Juventus at the Singapore National Stadium as part of their pre-season preparations.

If the Frenchman is not selected for the Bianconeri match-up, then he will almost certainly make an appearance against one of Real Madrid or fellow English outfit Manchester United, both of whom face Tottenham later that month.