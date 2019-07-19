Tottenham vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham and Juventus will get their respective pre-seasons underway when they face each other on Sunday in the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

These sides last faced one another in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2018, with Juventus edging that tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The teams have enjoyed varying levels of success since then, with Juventus wrapping up their eighth consecutive league title last season, whilst Tottenham made the Champions League final, only to lose to Liverpool 2-0.

Looking to build on that, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri will be keen to see how their teams are shaping up ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here's 90min's preview for Sunday's game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 21 July What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? The National Stadium, Singapore TV Channel/Live Stream Premier Sports 1 Referee TBC

Team News

Ben Davies and Eric Dier have remained in London as they continue rehabilitation after undergoing operations in recent weeks, whilst Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama will not return to training until next week following their international commitments over the summer.

Danny Rose, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou have also been left out of the 26-man travelling party, as they look for potential moves away from north London during this transfer window.

Juventus have taken a strong squad for the competition, with new signing Adrien Rabiot travelling alongside established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, they have been handed a few setbacks, with captain Giorgio Chiellini struggling with a calf injury and missing out on selection and Aaron Ramsey also not available.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Vertonghen, Lyons-Foster; Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele; Alli; Son, Kane. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Demiral, Beruatto; Pjanic, Rabiot, Can; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record



The two teams have only faced each other twice in competitive games, when they clashed in the 2017/18 season. The first leg in Turin was drawn 2-2, with Tottenham recovering from an early two-goal deficit.

It was Juventus who had to come from behind in the second leg, with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala netting second half goals to see the Bianconeri into the quarter-finals. Juventus would go on to be eliminated in the next round by eventual champions Real Madrid.

Recent Form

Neither side finished last season particularly strongly, with Juventus failing to win any of their final four Serie A games having already wrapped up the title.

Tottenham also struggled in the final month, winning just one of their last six games in all competitions as they just held off Arsenal to secure a Champions League spot, also losing that tournament's final to Liverpool.

Here is how both teams fared in their final five games of the 2018/19 campaign.

Tottenham Juventus

Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (1/6) Sampdoria 2-0 Juventus (26/5) Tottenham 2-2 Everton (12/5) Juventus 1-1 Atalanta (19/5) Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (8/5) Roma 2-0 Juventus (12/5) Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham (4/5) Juventus 1-1 Torino (3/5) Tottenham 0-1 Ajax (30/4) Internazionale 1-1 Juventus (27/4)

Prediction



There is set to be plenty of attacking talent on show and, given that Giorgio Chiellini will not feature while Spurs may also leave out Toby Alderweireld, expect a few goals.

There's not much to choose between the two teams at this stage, although Juventus will be aiming to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996 at the end of the season. Expect a tight game which could well end all square.