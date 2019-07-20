Joao Felix Limps Out of Atletico Madrid's Friendly Against Numancia After Suffering Suspected Injury

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Joao Felix lasted just 28 minutes before being substituted with a suspected hip injury during Atletico Madrid's pre-season friendly against Numancia.

Plenty is expected of Atletico's record-signing after he exploded onto the scene with Benfica last season, where he was able to register an impressive tally of 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, before being named in Portugal's Nations League squad earlier this summer.

He made his highly-anticipated debut for Atletico on Saturday, but his evening ended in disaster after picked up a knee injury which prevented him from even completing the first-half.

Mundo Deportivo revealed the news on Twitter, sharing a video of the Portuguese youngster receiving treatment on the sidelines before making a brief return to the action. He lasted a few seconds before holding his hip and signaling to the bench to be substituted.

It is understood that the 19-year-old then headed straight down the tunnel and into the dressing room for further treatment.

It could come as a big blow for Atletico, as they were hoping to integrate Felix into the squad this summer and use their remaining pre-season fixtures to get him back up to speed ahead of the upcoming season.

Atletico are yet to shed any light on the matter, simply noting the substitution in a match update on their Twitter feed.

Atletico continue their pre-season schedule with a second friendly against Guadalajara on Wednesday, before they go on to face Juventus and Real Madrid later this month.

Los Rojiblancos are also scheduled to play against the MLS All-Stars XI at the start of August.

