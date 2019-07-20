Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool to Improve After Defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Pre-Season Tour

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted that he 'learned nothing' from his side's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but the 52-year-old insisted the match was an important stepping stone as they look to improve in pre-season.

Paco Alcácer grabbed the opening goal of the game inside the opening three minutes but Harry Wilson's smart finish levelled the scoreline heading into half time.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen gave Borussia Dortmund a two-goal cushion after the break, although Rhian Brewster halved the deficit with a stunning penalty later in the second half.

Lucien Favre's Dortmund held on for the win at the Notre Dame Stadium, but Klopp played down the importance of the final result as Liverpool continue to build up their momentum during pre-season.

"You could see that Dortmund are a step further in their preparations but there was a lot of good things for us as well," Klopp said, quoted by the BBC.

"How we conceded goals was a lack of organisation, but it is very difficult to have that at this stage. Really I learned nothing. But it is difficult when the ball isn't rolling. It was a tough night for both teams - it was really warm.

"I don't like what I see in a game in pre-season very often but there is always a reason for it. I am not over the moon with our performance but I know there is lots to come."

The Reds still have four more pre-season games to get through before their curtain-raiser against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield.