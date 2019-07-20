Liverpool & New Balance Unveil New 'Liver Bird' Themed Third Kit Ahead of 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Liverpool have released their brand new third kit ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season, with manufacturer New Balance creating a style which aims to pay tribute to the local area.

The phantom black shirt boasts a club crest and new balance logo which have been designed as the same colour as the city's infamous Liver Birds - a symbol of Liverpool which is believed to have originated by King John in 1207.

The pattern on the front of the shirt pays homage to the city's iconic street signs, while on the inside of the neck there is a signature of Bob Paisley OBE.

Image by Ben Carter

"It’s always special to pull on the Liverpool shirt," Trent Alexander-Arnold said about the shirt. "The fact this one is a celebration of my city and the streets I grew up playing in, makes it even better. I can’t wait to wear it on the pitch."


The kit will be worn for the first time when Liverpool face Sevilla during their pre-season tour of the United States.


The Reds kicked off their campaign across the Atlantic on Saturday, where Jürgen Klopp guided his side through a match against his former club, Borussia Dortmund. 

Also speaking upon the kit's unveiling, New Balance's general manager Kenny McCallum said: "It was really important for New Balance to create a third kit that truly celebrates the fabric of the city and its unique identity. 

"The Club is steeped in heritage - this design brings that to life. We’re really looking forward to seeing it in action away from Anfield and in Europe."

