Tottenham Hotspur: 7 of the Spurs' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

Mauricio Pochettino has built a reputation at Spurs for developing his young talent to create one of the best teams in England.

With new breakthrough talents impressing in each campaign, the Argentine will no doubt have one eye on his academy products again this summer as he plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

We take a look at seven players who've been knocking on the door of the first-team and deserve to be given a chance to impress this season.

Oliver Skipp

Oliver Skipp will be a name on many Tottenham fans minds this summer after he broke into the first team during a hectic Christmas schedule last season, with the holding midfielder featuring in five games in this period.

The 18-year-old did himself justice in these appearances as Tottenham conceded just three times in those first five games. Skipp featured another three times over the course of the season including in the final game against Everton, leading many to tip him for a breakthrough this season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The 21-year-old has been on the fringes of the Tottenham first-team for some time but has yet to break into the starting line-up. He's spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship making 64 appearances for three different teams.

He became a full United States international in 2017 and has gone on to make eight senior appearances for his nation. Establishing himself as a centre-half who's cool under pressure, with a good eye for a pass, he's exactly the kind of ball-playing centre-half popular in the modern game.

Josh Onomah

Something of a forgotten man at Tottenham, Onomah made his breakthrough into the first-team at the age of 18. He went on to make 13 appearances for the first-team over the next two seasons before falling out of favour with the emergence of Harry Winks.

Onomah spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship as well, establishing himself as an important player in Aston Villa's run-up to the play-off final in 2018, before helping execute a turnaround in fortunes for Sheffield Wednesday last season that took them to the cusp of the play-offs.

Kazaiah Sterling

The tenacious forward has been a rising star in Tottenham's academy, quickly shifting his way through the youth ranks. With a total 25 goals from 53 appearances across the Under-18 and Under-23 sides, Sterling was Spurs' top scorer in the Premier League 2 the season before last.

His performances saw him elevated to the fringes of the first team, making a two-minute cameo against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League last season. He spent the latter half of the campaign on loan at Sunderland, where he bagged his first senior goal.

Marcus Edwards

The young attacking midfielder has already drawn the obvious comparisons to Lionel Messi in his short career with some eye-catching displays. Lauded for a low centre of gravity that makes him a nightmare to track when he snakes into the final third.

He was one of the standout stars of Spurs 17/18 UEFA Youth League campaign, captaining his side and providing four goals from five appearances. That earned him a loan to Dutch side Excelsior last season where he completed more dribbles per game than any other Eredivisie player.

George Marsh

Marsh signed a new professional contract this summer so he is clearly in the manager's long term thinking. The combative holding midfield man has become known for his no-nonsense approach to defending, particularly in an altercation with Adam Lallana during a Premier League 2 clash.

The 20-year-old shot to prominence after some impressive displays against Barcelona and Milan in last summer's pre-season preparations. Pochettino was so impressed that he made Marsh a frequent back-up option in his matchday squads, including as part of the party that travelled to the Champions League final last season.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

The talented midfielder has already had a decorated international career at youth level, a prominent member of England's European Under-17 Championships runners-up squad and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup winners squad in 2017.

After an impressive Premier League 2 campaign, Tuttosport named Oakley-Boothe on a 100-man shortlist for European Golden Boy 2019. He's been linked with a switch to Championship hopefuls Leeds and Derby this summer, so he may have to wait another year before impacting the Spurs first team.