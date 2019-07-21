On Sunday, Tottenham got off to great start in the International Champions Cup with an entertaining 3-2 win against Juventus and the winner was thanks tthe team's reliable goalscorer Harry Kane.

The England striker came on in the second half and in the third minute of stoppage time, just as both sides thought were heading for penalties, Kane picked up the ball from the halfway line and seeing Wojciech Szczęsny was off his line, he decided to gamble.

And it paid off.

It was stoppage time, Tottenham and Juventus were at 2-2 in the International Champions Cup and then Harry Kane decided to do this:



In the end, Tottenham, who is the ICC defending champion, came off with a victory. Kane aside, Tottenham saw a good performance from its new signing Tanguy Ndombele, who created the assist for Lucas Moura's equalizer, minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-1 in the 60th minute.

The game also marked debuts for Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot, arriving to Turin from Ajax and PSG, respectively. Next up for Juventus is a Serie A matchup against Inter Milan on Wednesday while Tottenham plays Man United the day after.