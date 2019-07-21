Real Madrid vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the final game of their International Champions Cup campaign as they look to extend their unbeaten pre-season run.





The north London club have been making progress on the pitch with a string of encouraging results and performances. This may comfort fans who have been concerned by their team off the pitch, with the Gunners slow out of the blocks in the transfer window despite being linked to several names across Europe.

For Real Madrid, the game may prove a nice distraction from their own issues off the field, with the Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale saga continuing to dominate the headlines. The latest chapter in this battle has seen Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, brand the Madrid manager a 'disgrace' for his treatment of the Welshman, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 24th July What Time Is Kick Off? 00.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? FedExField TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1

Team News

Zidane has plenty options following a busy foray in the transfer market and can deploy several of his new and exciting signings. Brahim Diaz is expected to be missing following his bicep injury, with several other players set to miss proceedings after the Copa America, Gold Cup and European Under-21 Championships.







Unai Emery is expected to field a more experienced side following the youthful team which comfortably overcame Fiorentina, but he will be missing midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira amongst others after their heavy international schedule. Hector Bellerin is with the squad in America but will likely not feature as he continues to recover from his ruptured cruciate ligament. Laurent Koscielny is still at home after his high-profile bust-up with the management as he looks set to leave the Emirates.

Predicted Line-ups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Isco, Kroos, Modric; Junior, Benzema, Hazrd Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles,Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal; Xhaka, Olayinka; Aubameyang, Ozil, Saka; Lacazette

Head to Head Record

Real Madrid and Arsenal haven't met since their two-legged affair in the Champions League in 2006, where Arsenal dumped the Spanish giants out the competition on their way to the final. Those two games remain the only competitive meetings between the clubs.

Recent Form

Arsenal have won all of their games in America so far, recording 3-0 wins against both Colorado Rapids and Fiorentina, plus a 2-1 victory over German Champions Bayern Munich sandwiched in between. Los Blancos haven't fared as well, falling to a 3-1 defeat against the German champions in their opening pre-season game.

Real Madrid Arsenal Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid (21/7) Arsenal 3-0 Fiorentina (21/7) Real Madrid 0-2 Real Betis (19/5) Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich (18/7) Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid (12/5) Colorado 0-3 Arsenal (16/7) Real Madrid 3-2 Villarreal (5/5) Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (29/5) Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid (28/4) Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (12/5)

Prediction

Expect goals and entertainment. There should be enough talent in both teams to serve up a spectacle.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal

