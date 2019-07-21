Twitter Reacts as Eden Hazard Makes Real Madrid Bow in Pre-Season Defeat to Bayern Munich

Its been a long time coming, but Eden Hazard finally pulled on the famous white jersey in an actual game of football at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Unquestionably one of the stories of the summer, the Belgian bid farewell to west London in favour of the La Liga side, in a deal that could potentially rise to an eye-watering £130m.

With all the backstory a thing of the past, it came down to matters on the pitch in the United States, and what better way to make your debut than against Bundesliga stalwarts Bayern Munich?

Well, all didn't go quite to plan as Los Blancos fell to a 3-1 defeat in the searing heat, with goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry putting the Germans three goals to the good.

A late consolation from fellow newbie Rodrygo Goes provided some respite, but the goal only came after Sven Ulriech saw red for Die Roten.

Hazard was naturally the talk of the town though, with the Twitterverse happy to express opinions on their new Galactico - particularly enjoying his link-up play with Karim Benzema.

Him & Hazard linking up was so good! But yeah Benzema finishing was terrible 🙃 — Gemma (@Gemma85390771) July 21, 2019

The number of chances hazard created for benzema (which he wasted) was ridiculous



Jovic needs to come correct — !10x engineer 💀 (@_Kiimosabe) July 21, 2019

Hazard /Benzema 😘😘😘😍 — marcello perrone (@marcel_dejas) July 21, 2019

Even though he was on the losing side (1 - 3), Hazard looked very tidy on his Madrid debut. Was un-selfish and it looks like he is going to try and feed Benzema a lot this season.



I'll be keen on watching how that relationship develops.



Meanwhile, Courtois concedes 3 goals. — 𝚈𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔 (@ChelseaYannick) July 21, 2019

It seemed none of the blame for the defeat was directed towards the 28-year-old, with many feeling his performance showed good intent and a sign of things to come.

Lively throughout his 45-minute spell before being subbed, he offered supporters a glimpse into future as Zinedine Zidane rebuilds his squad ahead of an assault on La Liga.

Hazard’s performance is so reminiscent of Ronaldo when his teammates around him aren’t playing as good but he’s trying his hardest to score, assist, and create chances — Taha ❄️ (@DrTahha) July 21, 2019

Didn't get the win but a very good performance nonetheless. I'm amazed by Kubo. Benzema looking sharp but needs to finish better. Good link up play between Benzema, Hazard, Marcelo and Isco. — Rushil Joshi (@RushilJoshi7) July 21, 2019

Kubo, Rodrygo and Hazard look like proper. Especially Kubo. Feel like him can walk inna the match day squad if this type of performance continues — Naj (@_NaJiQuE_) July 21, 2019

Hazard already dropping a class performance man cant wait till the full season — møe (@naamaniv4) July 21, 2019

One notable talking point from the match was nothing to do with what Hazard did with the ball, however.

Instead people were left scratching their heads as to why the Belgian wore the number 50 on his first outing. Eyebrows, eyebrows everywhere.

Hazard playing with the #50 bc why tf not pic.twitter.com/eT3Mjr9H0t — Rey (@ReyLaMadrid) July 21, 2019

Why has Hazard rocked up in a number 50 shirt then 😂😂😂 — Karthik Shyamsundar 🇾🇪🔰 (@KartShyam) July 21, 2019





Why is Hazard wearing #50 — Anthony Pulido (@anthonyypulido) July 21, 2019

People were quick to discover the reason, eventually finding out he chose it for a special occasion - as he continues to play hardball in his efforts to land the number seven off Mariano Diaz.