Twitter Reacts as Eden Hazard Makes Real Madrid Bow in Pre-Season Defeat to Bayern Munich

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Its been a long time coming, but Eden Hazard finally pulled on the famous white jersey in an actual game of football at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Unquestionably one of the stories of the summer, the Belgian bid farewell to west London in favour of the La Liga side, in a deal that could potentially rise to an eye-watering £130m.

With all the backstory a thing of the past, it came down to matters on the pitch in the United States, and what better way to make your debut than against Bundesliga stalwarts Bayern Munich?

Well, all didn't go quite to plan as Los Blancos fell to a 3-1 defeat in the searing heat, with goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry putting the Germans three goals to the good.

A late consolation from fellow newbie Rodrygo Goes provided some respite, but the goal only came after Sven Ulriech saw red for Die Roten.

Hazard was naturally the talk of the town though, with the Twitterverse happy to express opinions on their new Galactico - particularly enjoying his link-up play with Karim Benzema.

It seemed none of the blame for the defeat was directed towards the 28-year-old, with many feeling his performance showed good intent and a sign of things to come.

Lively throughout his 45-minute spell before being subbed, he offered supporters a glimpse into future as Zinedine Zidane rebuilds his squad ahead of an assault on La Liga.

One notable talking point from the match was nothing to do with what Hazard did with the ball, however.

Instead people were left scratching their heads as to why the Belgian wore the number 50 on his first outing. Eyebrows, eyebrows everywhere.


People were quick to discover the reason, eventually finding out he chose it for a special occasion - as he continues to play hardball in his efforts to land the number seven off Mariano Diaz.

      Modal message