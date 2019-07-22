adidas Launches New 'Hard Wired' Boot Pack to Be Worn by Global Stars Next Season

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

Adidas have revealed their new 'Hard Wired' boot pack ahead of the upcoming season, with updated models of a number of classic styles.

The COPA, PREDATOR, X and NEMEZIZ models have all received fresh new upgrades, with the boots now available in a number of bright colours.

Fans will be able to see plenty of these boots next season, with the likes of Lionel MessiPaul PogbaMohamed Salah and Paulo Dybala all set to sport the new colourways across the Premier LeagueLa Liga and Serie A.

The COPA has now been given a new 'solar green' colour, and the absence of laces only makes this design stand out even more on the field.

Whilst the COPA is an entirely new colour, the PREDATOR model will be primarily light blue, but with black accents around the collar and traditional adidas stripes. The studs also have their own splash of yellow.

Image by Tom Gott

Similarly, the X is predominantly blue, but with its own unique accents. The 'X' logo on both the heel and the studs is highlighted in a bright pink, whilst the adidas stripes are again black.

Finally, the NEMEZIZ is the epitome of what the Hard Wired pack represents. Redesigned in a bold magenta, the boot also features plenty of black to highlight the contrast between the two colours, whilst the studs have their own white detailing.

Designed to help players stand out from the crowd, fans will certainly have plenty of choice when it comes to the Hard Wired pack. Some of the biggest names in football will model the boots over the coming months, given fans countless opportunities to see them in action.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message