Champions League Draw: Celtic & Ajax Learn Third Qualifying Round Opponents

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

The results from the Champions League third qualifying round are in, with Celtic, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Dundalk and more all learning their potential opponents.

With the first legs of the second qualifying round yet to be played, this is was a somewhat convoluted affair, especially considering the two paths on offer - the 'Champions' and the 'League' - as well as the subsequent Europa League third round draw for sides who lose in the second round.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Ultimately, though, we learned who these sides would/could face, with Celtic facing a clash with either Romanian champions Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv should they beat Nomme Kalju in their second-round tie. 

Meanwhile, Dutch champions and last season's semi-finalists Ajax, who came mere seconds from being finalists, will face Greek side PAOK, after both sides came into the draw for the first time at round three. 

Elsewhere, Ireland's Dundalk will square up against either Montenegran side FK Sutjeska or Cypriot champions APOEL (provided they get past Qarabag); with Wales' The New Saints to face Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) or HJK Helsinki should they upset the odds against FC Copenhagen.

The winners of the clash between FC Basel and Eredivisie runners up PSV Eindhoven will play Austria's Linz-based LASK, while Porto face Russian side Krasnodar. 

Here's the draw in full, with the seeded teams in bold: 

Champions path

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Celtic (SCO) / Nõmme Kalju (EST)

Sutjeska (MNE)/ APOEL (CYP) v Dundalk (IRL) / Qarabağ (AZE)

PAOK (GRE) v Ajax (NED)

Saburtalo (GEO) / GNK Dinamo (CRO) v Ferencváros (HUN) / Valletta (MLT)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) v The New Saints (WAL) / København(DEN)

Maribor (SVN) / AIK (SWE) v BATE Borisov (BLR) / Rosenborg (NOR)


League path

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) v Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / Olympiacos (GRE)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Basel (SUI) v LASK (AUT)

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message