Champions League Draw: Celtic & Ajax Learn Third Qualifying Round Opponents

The results from the Champions League third qualifying round are in, with Celtic, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Dundalk and more all learning their potential opponents.



With the first legs of the second qualifying round yet to be played, this is was a somewhat convoluted affair, especially considering the two paths on offer - the 'Champions' and the 'League' - as well as the subsequent Europa League third round draw for sides who lose in the second round.



Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Ultimately, though, we learned who these sides would/could face, with Celtic facing a clash with either Romanian champions Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv should they beat Nomme Kalju in their second-round tie.

Meanwhile, Dutch champions and last season's semi-finalists Ajax, who came mere seconds from being finalists, will face Greek side PAOK, after both sides came into the draw for the first time at round three.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Dundalk will square up against either Montenegran side FK Sutjeska or Cypriot champions APOEL (provided they get past Qarabag); with Wales' The New Saints to face Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) or HJK Helsinki should they upset the odds against FC Copenhagen.



⭐️ 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧 ⭐️

⚽️ #UCL 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 ✅ pic.twitter.com/k8mROZpNnM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 22, 2019

The winners of the clash between FC Basel and Eredivisie runners up PSV Eindhoven will play Austria's Linz-based LASK, while Porto face Russian side Krasnodar.

Here's the draw in full, with the seeded teams in bold:

Champions path

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Celtic (SCO) / Nõmme Kalju (EST)



Sutjeska (MNE)/ APOEL (CYP) v Dundalk (IRL) / Qarabağ (AZE)

PAOK (GRE) v Ajax (NED)



Saburtalo (GEO) / GNK Dinamo (CRO) v Ferencváros (HUN) / Valletta (MLT)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) v The New Saints (WAL) / København(DEN)

Maribor (SVN) / AIK (SWE) v BATE Borisov (BLR) / Rosenborg (NOR)





League path

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) v Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / Olympiacos (GRE)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Porto (POR)



Club Brugge (BEL) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)



PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Basel (SUI) v LASK (AUT)