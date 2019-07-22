Watch: Trailer Revealed for Sergio Ramos's Amazon Prime Documentary

A behind-the-scenes look at Sergio Ramos will hit Amazon Prime video in September.

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

The first teaser trailer for Sergio Ramos' highly anticipated upcoming documentary series on Amazon Prime has been released. 

The show, entitled 'El Corazon de Sergio Ramos' or 'The Heart of Sergio Ramos', was filmed throughout the 2018/19 season, detailing the highs and lows of a tumultuous (and ultimately fruitless) campaign for the Spaniard in Real Madrid white and Spanish red. 

The defender posted the trailer on his official Twitter account, alongside the caption: "My show is coming to Prime Video Sport in September! It's a never seen before look into my life. Stay tuned!"

Throughout the teaser, which shows Ramos fighting with varying success against the challenges a top footballer can face in 2019, especially amid such a torrent of negativity, he provides a stirring voice-over explaining how to deal with such a storm.

The 33-year-old declares: "The taste of defeat makes you appreciate what it takes to win. In football, it's sacrifice, effort, time. The truth is, I find it really difficult being away from my family. It's messed up. 

"It's impossible to be on a winning streak your whole career. With all the criticism and pressure, the easiest thing to do would be to fall. "But when you hit rock bottom, the only way is up."

This was a season in which Real Madrid had three managers, lost 5-1 to a Barcelona side without Lionel Messi, were knocked out in the Champions League last 16 for the first time in nine years and finished third in La Liga, with Ramos at the heart of the drama.

The series will be available from September 13.

