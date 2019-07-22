Tammy Abraham Admits Frank Lampard Has Helped Chelsea Youth 'Believe' as He Targets First-Team Spot

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has stated that Frank Lampard has helped convince the club's fringe players that they have a chance to make it at Stamford Bridge, insisting there has never been a better opportunity to break into the first team.

With the Blues dealing with a two-window transfer ban, club legend Lampard was brought in to try help the club's young players step up to the senior side, with the likes of Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James all expected to make an impact next season.

Abraham, who netted 26 goals in 42 appearances on loan with Aston Villa last season, told Sky Sports News that there is a renewed sense of optimism around Stamford Bridge since Lampard and assistant Jody Morris returned.

He said: "I've been here since the age of six and there's been no better opportunity to graft and work hard for a starting spot and a place in the team for a massive club such as Chelsea.

"With the new manager in charge, all things look possible, so it gives the young lads and a lot of the players the chance to believe.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

"You can already see in pre-season and even in training, he comes to speak to us and give us instructions on what to do, what to improve on, what he likes.

"It's always good to have a manager who speaks to players, not just the senior players but the younger players as well. It's a massive opportunity for us.





"There's pressure everywhere I go and everywhere I've been, that's football for you. I like the pressure, it drives me on. Having competition like Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, that's fantastic competition up there as well, so I'm striving to do better.

Albert Perez/GettyImages

"I've just got to work hard in training. The manager has told me what he likes in me and what he wants me to continue doing. I just need to improve that other side of my game. He knows I can score goals, it's just the defensive side of my game.





"I just need to work hard for the team, give 100 per cent in training and hopefully get my opportunity."