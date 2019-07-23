Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Agrees' £100k-a-Week Chelsea Contract Extension to Be Signed Ahead of New Season

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed to sign a new five-year contract following the appointment of Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The England international was locked in a dispute with the club last season over a lack of playing time and picked up a lot of interest from Bayern Munich, who submitted a number of bids for the 18-year-old during the January transfer window.

Despite seeing their bids rejected, Bayern Munich remained confident that at the very least Hudson-Odoi could be brought in on a free transfer at the end of his contract in 2020.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

But The Times claims that Hudson-Odoi has now made a U-turn over his future by agreeing to Chelsea's most recent five-year contract offer.

It's understood that he will earn a whopping £100,000-a-week as part of his new deal at Stamford Bridge, which he is 'expected' to sign before the start of the campaign.

A previous report suggested that Hudson-Odoi could pocket up to £10m per season through performance-related add-ons, on top of his £100,000-a-week wages.

Hudson-Odoi struggled to really establish himself at Chelsea before Bayern Munich declared their interest in his signature, something which prompted then-manager Maurizio Sarri to start including the teenager in his first-team.

Given where things stood in January, Hudson-Odoi deciding to sign a new long-term contract might be bigger than any victory Lampard or Chelsea earn on the pitch this season #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 23, 2019

It's well known that up until very recently Hudson-Odoi was still considering a move to Bavaria at some point over the next 12 months, but the winger now looks set to commit his future to the club after spending more than a decade in their academy.

He made 24 first-team appearances last season, where he went on to score five goals and claim the same amount of assists across all competitions.