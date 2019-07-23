Real Madrid vs. Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch 2019 ICC

How to watch Real Madrid and Arsenal in the 2019 ICC on Tuesday, July 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 23, 2019

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday night at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Arsenal will be looking to extend its undefeated preseason campaign, which began with a 2–1 win over Bayern last week. The team earned another win by defeating Fiorentina 3–0 on Saturday. Arsenal sits alone atop the standings of the preseason tournament of exhibitions with six points.

Real Madrid dropped its first ICC game to Bayern Munich in a 3–1 loss on Saturday, one overshadowed by Zinedine Zidane's remarks claiming that Gareth Bale's time with the club is running out and that a transfer is imminent.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

