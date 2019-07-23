Sporting CP vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Liverpool will end their American tour this week, with a tricky game against Portuguese giants Sporting CP. The Reds will be going into the fixture hoping to end their tour on a high after suffering two defeats on the trot. 

The UEFA Champions League winners were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the Notre Dame Stadium, before suffering yet another defeat - this time to Sevilla - at Fenway Park in Boston.

This fixture will go down in the history books, as the two sides face each other for the first time ever. 

Check out 90min's preview for Thursday's game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 25 July
What Time Is Kick Off? 01:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Yankee Stadium 
TV Channel/Live Stream? LFC TV; Fubo TV - Free Trial
Referee? TBC

Team News

Sporting midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia is still out injured with a cruciate ligament injury suffered in November 2018. The Argentine has no expected return date.

Tim Bradbury/GettyImages

Liverpool players Mohamed SalahRoberto FirminoSadio Mane and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have been granted extended leave after representing their nations in the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively. 


Naby Keita is still a doubt after suffering a minor adductor strain during international duty. 


Youngster Yasser Larouci was stretchered off during the defeat to Sevilla, and it is with it unclear how serious his injury is. Meanwhile, Adam Lallana was left out of the Liverpool squad against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla with a suspected ankle injury. 

Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP Renan; Mathieu, Ilori, Luis Neto, Conte; Doumbia, Wendel, Fernandes; Vietto, Raphinha, Dost.
Liverpool Mignolet; Clyne, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Kent, Wilson, Brewster. 

Recent Form 

Sporting have had a disappointing pre-season so far, and are winless in three games - drawing two and losing the other. However, this won't be overly worrying for manager Marcel Keizer, as he has been tactically experimenting with his side ahead of their Primeira Liga campaign. 

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/GettyImages

Liverpool also haven't had the greatest start to pre-season, losing their two games so far during their American tour. Despite the results, Liverpool have been playing some good football, showing that the side is making some progress. Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that the Reds get back to winning ways with a strong performance against Sporting. 

Sporting Liverpool
Club Brugge 2-2 Sporting (19/7) Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla (21/7)
FC St. Gallen 2-2 Sporting (13/7) Liverpool 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (20/7)
Rapperswil 2-1 Sporting (10/7) Bradford City 1-3 Liverpool (14/7)
Sporting 2-2 Porto (25/5) Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool (11/7)
Sporting 1-0 Benfica (3/4) Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool (01/6)

Prediction

It looks set to be a competitive encounter between the two sides, which could go either way on the day. Liverpool's quality should see them have enough to get over the line however, especially seeing as they will be wanting to avenge the recent defeats. 

Prediction: Sporting 1-2 Liverpool. 

