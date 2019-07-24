5 Summer Transfers That Already Look Doomed to Fail

We all love the transfer window.

As soon as a new player arrives at your club, you begin dreaming about just how good they could be. Unfortunately, some transfers are doomed from the start.

Here are five transfers which already look destined to end up going wrong.

Ravel Morrison to Sheffield United

Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League, and they need to sign players who they know can compete in the top flight. So, what do they do? Sign Ravel Morrison.

Not since his days as part of Manchester United's academy has Morrison looked even close to a to a top player. He has since underwhelmed in Italy, Mexico and Sweden, and now, all of a sudden (at the age of 26), he's back in the Premier League. Why?

The Blades surely aren't expecting him to help them survive in the top flight.

Lys Mousset to Sheffield United

Julian Finney/GettyImages

When a team breaks their transfer record to sign a new forward, you would assume that the striker in question would be able to guarantee goals. Why Sheffield United saw that in Lys Mousset is anyone's guess.

This is the same Mousset who racked up a grand total of five goals in 71 appearances for Bournemouth. Granted, most of those outings came as a late substitute, but the fact that he could barely start games for the Cherries should definitely set off some warning sirens.

Cardiff City took the approach of signing average players to play in the Premier League last season, and it cost them. Will the same happen to the Blades?

Eder Militao to Real Madrid

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Don't get it twisted, Eder Militao is potentially a fantastic defender and certainly worth €50m, but a move to Real Madrid raises more questions than answers for the Brazilian.

Is he going to take over from either Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane at centre back? Absolutely not. Will he usurp Dani Carvajal at right back? Probably not. Where are his minutes going to come from?

He's far too good to sit on the bench, yet not good enough to force his way into the first team. This just sounds like trouble for everyone involved.

Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa is a great signing. However, Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa for £26.5m is not. Not at all.

He is a fine defender and clearly improved the Villans during his loan spell with the club last season, but a £26.5m price tag brings about a whole new level of expectation that Mings has shown no signs of being able to live up to.

Mings struggled to cut it at Bournemouth and his injury history is a concern. His recent years have been plagued by various serious injuries, and he is yet to manage more than nine appearances in a top-flight campaign.

Benjamin Pavard to Bayern Munich

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Benjamin Pavard from the 2018 World Cup was an incredible defender, but the Frenchman looked a shadow of his former self with Stuttgart last season, which will certainly worry Bayern Munich.

At right back, he will likely find himself stuck behind Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order, whilst Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez and potentially Jerome Boateng will all spend plenty of time in the centre. Pavard's pathway to the starting lineup already looks cloudy.

When given the chance to impress, Pavard simply cannot afford to bring his recent Stuttgart form to the Bundesliga champions. If he does, game time will be even harder to come by.