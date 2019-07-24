Brighton Ready Offer for Rangers Captain James Tavernier Amid Newcastle & Aston Villa Interest

Exclusive - Brighton and Hove Albion are set to test Rangers’ resolve over captain James Tavernier with a formal approach this summer.

With fan favourite Bruno retiring at the end of last season and returning loanee Ezequiel Schelotto recovering from a serious knee injury, the Seagulls find themselves on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As it stands, Martin Montoya is Brighton's only available right-back, and 90min has learned that Graham Potter is eager to bolster his defence with a move for Tavernier.

The manager is a huge fan of the former Newcastle United full-back, who has been brilliant for Rangers since moving to Ibrox in 2015. Last season, he racked up an astonishing 17 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, despite operating as a defender in all but one of his appearances.

The 27-year-old is currently locked in talks over a new long-term deal, but the Gers would struggle to match what is potentially on offer for Tavernier at the Amex Stadium.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He remains under contract until the summer of 2022, so Rangers will be in no rush to part ways with their captain. However, should Tavernier receive a sizeable offer from elsewhere, it is likely that Rangers would allow him to leave the club.

There have also been enquiries from Newcastle and Aston Villa, but Brighton are eager to fend off interest from both to strike a deal for Tavernier.

The Seagulls have already signed Genk winger Leandro Trossard and Portsmouth centre-back Matt Clarke, and further signings are expected as Brighton look to avoid slipping into a relegation battle next season.