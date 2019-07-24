Lazio President Gives 'Green Light' to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's €80m Move to Manchester United

Manchester United are closing in on their third summer signing after reports from Italy emerged claiming that a deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is 'close', after Lazio president Claudio Lotito gave his blessing to the midfielder's move to the Red Devils

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico for a few seasons after some glittering displays for the Rome outfit, with a move to the Red Devils gathering momentum in the last few weeks.

It appears as though all such rumours can be put to bed, however, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming a deal is all but agreed, as United have submitted a fee that is widely expected to be accepted by the Serie A side.

An offer in the region of €75m has been made with €5m of easily achievable add-ons, while the Italian publication also state that the player has already agreed terms over a five-year contract to move to the Premier League side.

Should a deal for the 24-year-old come to fruition, it could spark an almighty merry-go-round in Europe, with Real Madrid at the forefront of those changes.

The La Liga side have been holding a firm interest in United's Paul Pogba all season, however, have been priced out of a move to date due to the Red Devils' €150m asking price. With United appearing to be within touching distance of securing a ready-made replacement, they may be more inclined to sell.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

With Zinedine Zidane's blatant dislike of Gareth Bale, his potential departure would boost the Madrid bank balance, allowing Los Blancos to seal a deal for their number one target.





Aside from Spanish matters, the signing of Milinkovic-Savic would prove a real coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the midfielder having also been of interest to fellow European sides Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus this window.