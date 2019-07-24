Liverpool Offer Injury Update on Yasser Larouci Following Horror Challenge in Sevilla Clash

Liverpool have offered an update on the fitness of youngster Yasser Larouci, after he was subjected to a 'heinous' tackle in the pre-season friendly against Sevilla.

The 18-year-old full back was on the receiving end of a violent swipe from behind by defender Joris Gnagnon, who subsequently issued an apology for the challenge on Twitter, calling his own foul a 'heinous act' that 'should not be seen on a football field' before wishing him a speedy recovery.

The fears over Larouci's condition were amplified by the fact that he was forced to depart the field via a stretcher, but boss Jurgen Klopp was eager to play down fears of a long-term injury.



Now a full update on the midfielder's condition has been released on the club's website, claiming Larouci should be out for weeks rather than months, with his injuries amounting to 'heavy bruising' in the femur bone.

In an official statement, the club explained: "Liverpool are hopeful the injury sustained by Yasser Larouci in Sunday's pre-season friendly with Sevilla is not serious.



"The defender was carried from the pitch at Fenway Park following a rash challenge from Joris Gnagnon, which resulted in a red card for the opposition player.



"Larouci has suffered heavy bruising in his femur bone and the club’s medical team will continue to monitor the injury as it settles.



"However, the Reds are optimistic the 18-year-old will only be ruled out for no more than a matter of weeks."