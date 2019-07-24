UEFA Announces New Partnership With Gillette as Official Champions League Shaving Partner

UEFA has announced a new multi-year global licensing partnership with Gillette that will make the grooming company the new official shaving partner of the Champions League.

It has been half a century since Gillette's first official football collaboration back in 1970, but this marks a first licensing agreement with the UEFA Champions League.

The partnership sees Gillette 'reinforcing its commitment to developing and providing world class male grooming products to the millions of men who follow it worldwide'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As well as officially licensed products, there will be opportunities for fans to win prize and experiences that will get them closer to the action in the world's premier club competition.

"Gillette has a long and proud history of association with world-class sports and we're delighted to announce this latest partnership," said Gillette CEO Gary Coombe.

"The UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, where the best of the best come together to compete for the ultimate prize. We have so many shared values - respect, integrity, fair play and a desire to compete and perform at the very highest level. It is the perfect platform for us to connect with consumers all around the world."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein described the European governing body as 'very pleased and excited' as the new partnership launches.

"As an industry leading company who strive to produce best in class products, we feel there is a great fit with the UEFA Champions League brand. We look forward to collaborating with them on building deeper connections with global audiences," he said.