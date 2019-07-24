Zinedine Zidane Refuses to Give Gareth Bale Reason for Wanting to Sell the Forward This Summer

Zinedine Zidane has refused to tell Gareth Bale why he wants rid of the Welsh forward at Real Madrid, as speculation continues to mount over the future of the world's previous most-expensive player.

The French manager stunningly revealed that the 30-year-old was 'very close to leaving' earlier this week, after Bale was repeatedly shunned from the starting lineup after Zidane revised his role as Los Blancos manager earlier this year.

While the Madrid boss' stance is clear, what still remains unknown are his exact reasons for excluding the Welsh star so frequently from his side. In the case of Bale, it appears he, nor anyone else, is any closer to knowing after the Telegraph revealed the 47-year-old will not reveal his reasons for freezing the former Tottenham player out.

His position on the matter has supposedly 'mystified' Real president Florentino Perez, with Zidane refusing to soften his stance on the matter. There has been no effort on Zidane's part to explain himself to Bale or even speak face-to-face with him about his future and why he has fallen out of favour with him.

Supposedly, even other members of the La Liga side's squad believe he is trying to force Bale to China. Furthermore, while Zidane claims the decision is not personal, the Telegraph relay the thoughts of the Spanish press, which totally refute those claims and that the matter is indeed personal.

Chinese clubs Beijing Guoan and Jiangsu Suning have shown an interest in Bale but are aware they would need to pay the winger over £1m-per-week in order for the Welshman to even consider leaving the Spanish capital.

Currently on around £600k-per-week wages, if a Chinese side is to place an offer they would need to move swiftly as the transfer window in China slams shut on Wednesday. Additionally, some wild rumours recently emerged of a potential move to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp quickly distanced his side from a move.

"Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages. He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot but it is not about him. You have to create a team. A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together," he told Sky Sports.