Daniel Levy Refuses to Rule Out Future AIA Naming Rights Deal for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has refused to rule out a potential naming rights deal for the club's state-of-the-art new stadium - after agreeing a renewed eight-year shirt sponsorship deal with principal sponsor AIA worth a reported £320m-£360m.

AIA became Spurs' shirt sponsor ahead of the 2014/15 season and the new agreement, believed to be the third most lucrative in the Premier League behind only Manchester United and Manchester City, has seen the partnership extended to the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

We are delighted to announce an agreement with @AIAGroup_Press, one of the world’s leading life insurers, to extend their long-standing Official Partnership until the end of the 2026/2027 season. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2019

For now it only covers the shirt sponsorship - worth £40m-£45m per season depending on the source - but Levy has confirmed that more has been discussed and refused to rule anything out. That includes a naming rights deal for the stadium, simply known as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or occasionally New White Hart Lane since it opened in April 2019.

"Very simply, AIA and I have discussed all sorts of possibilities and at the present time we've decided to focus only on the shirt," Levy said, as quoted by the Daily Telegraph, when asked about stadium naming rights at the partnership launch event in Shanghai.

"We always look to come up with new ideas in terms of how we can improve and enlarge the engagement between ourselves and AIA and I'm sure our respective teams will continue to do that."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With a new training ground completed in 2012 and the new stadium also finished, Spurs remain on an upward trajectory and have qualified for the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season. This summer has also seen the north London club break their transfer record to sign France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a deal worth up to £64m.

As for the possibility of more transfers ahead of the new season, Levy said, "If I'm honest, we don't feel the pressure. Our view is wherever we can we will improve the team. We have embarked in recent years on two very major capital projects, which I think in the long term will be of great benefit to the club. We will continue wherever we can to improve the team."