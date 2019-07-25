Gareth Bale's 'Stupid' Offer From China Revealed as Forward Retains Hope of Real Madrid Future

Real Madrid have rejected a derisory offer from Chinese club Jiangsu Suning for Gareth Bale, while the Welshmen retains hope of rejuvenating his career at the club and eyes reconciliation with Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman sensationally suggested early in the week that Bale was close to leaving the club after falling out of favour with Zidane and being frozen out of the side towards the latter end of last season.

Given the Welshman's staggering wage demands there are few clubs able to afford his services outside of the Chinese Super League with one such side, Jiangsu, making their feelings know by tabling a bid for the 30-year-old.

According to Chinese publication Sina Sport (via Mundo Deportivo), the club tabled a meagre €20m offer for the forward, with annual wages for Bale in the region of €17m on what would have been a two-year deal.

Naturally, the offer was labelled as 'stupid' - by the Chinese press themselves - with Madrid quickly refusing the deal along with Bale. With the window in China slamming shut on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether any further bids will come in during that time.

However, the news comes off the back of Marca's claim that Bale is not resigned to changing his fortunes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish outlet state that the former Tottenham player sees a possibility of restoring parity with Zidane, despite the pair's fractured relationship.

It's been reported that Zidane has no intention of explaining to Bale why he is being left out of the squad, with the reasons thought to be personal, thus making the chances of a happy conclusion for all parties unlikely and a mutual reconciliation slim.

Bale is less than keen to leave the Spanish capital, where his family are settled, and is in no rush to do so with three years left on his current deal and earning something to the tune of £600k per week at Madrid.