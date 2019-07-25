Laurent Koscielny Set to Train With Arsenal Kids as First-Team Returns From Pre-Season Tour

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny will be forced to train with the club's youth teams for the foreseeable future as he looks to hold talks over his future in north London.

The 33-year-old refused to travel as part of Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States following a dispute over a new contract at Emirates Stadium, with offers on the table from clubs in Ligue 1.

Koscielny is now expected to hold talks over what's next for him now that Arsenal have returned to England, but The Mirror reports that the former France international is still being forced to train with the club's youth players for the time being.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"When [Koscielny] decided not to stay with us here in the tour, the solution now is only for the club and him because he decided to be out of the team in pre-season,” manager Unai Emery said before returning to the UK.

"Now it is one issue only for the club and for him. My idea is continuing with the players we are working with and the players that want to be here."

Considering Rob Holding's recovery and Calum Chambers return from a loan spell at Fulham, it's unknown exactly how Emery viewed Koscielny's position at the club before his decision to boycott their pre-season tour in the United States.

But with the club now closing in on a deal for William Saliba from Saint-Étienne, the club could soften their stance of allowing Koscielny to leave before the end of his contract.

Arsenal are also close to confirming a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who was crowned as the Player of the Tournament at the recent Under-21 European Championships with Spain.