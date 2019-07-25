Liverpool 2-2 Sporting: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Reds Struggle to Draw in New York

Goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum ensured the scores finished level between Liverpool and Sporting CP in a fascinating Wednesday evening match in New York.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked weak at the back as Bruno Fernandes netted for the Portuguese side within five minutes. Worryingly for Kloop, the side from the Portuguese capital were on top for the majority of the match and really should have put away more chances than they did.

However, the Reds responded well to going a goal down and actually went in at half-time 2-1 up. The second half was more of the same as Sporting emerged on top and Fernandes was again involved in the leveller, this time grabbing himself an assist. The European champions were somewhat fortunate to hold on and finish the match level.

Here is breakdown of the match below.

Key Talking Point

The defence that was crucial in the successes seen at Anfield last season was put to the sword at the Yankee Stadium.

The first goal came from a deflected effort that Simon Mignolet really should have saved, although it should be mentioned that the Belgian goalkeeper had a fine game for the remaining 85 minutes. The Liverpool faithful won't be too worried about this as Alisson is set to return in the next few days from his break after winning the Copa America. As for the rest of the defence, it looked a shadow of the formidable back four that won the UEFA Champions League last season. After conceding three times against Borussia Dortmund and twice after that against Sevilla, Klopp will be hoping their defensive woes can be rectified before the real season gets under way. One positive will be the late introductions of Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg. Player Ratings

Starting XI: Mignolet (6); Alexander-Arnold (5), Matip (5), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6); Henderson (7), Milner (6), Fabinho (7); Oxlade-Chamberlain (5), Origi (6), Wijnaldum (8).

Substitutes: Kent (6), Gomez (6), Wilson (6), Lallana (6), Jones (6), Lovren (6), Brewster (6), van den Berg (N/A). STAR MAN - The 2018/19 Premier League runners-up once again failed to shake off their pre-season rust, although as a team they did put in a better shift than against Sevilla. The 2018/19 Premier League runners-up once again failed to shake off their pre-season rust, although as a team they did put in a better shift than against Sevilla.





In a make shift front three it was the Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum who put in the most impressive performance of the evening. Playing further forward, and sure to drop back when Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane return to training, the versatile midfielder grabbed himself a goal and caused problems to those in black and green all evening.

The #WUCup ends level in New York, meaning we share the spoils with @Sporting_CP. pic.twitter.com/xmBRiPxUGV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 25, 2019

Klopp telling Sporting Bruno Fernandes is coming to Liverpool 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TQdqxr0ODt — LFC (@RockyKlopp) July 25, 2019

Looking Ahead





Liverpool will now fly to France for their next training camp. They face Napoli and Lyon before the FA Community Shield match against Man City at Wembley on 4 August.