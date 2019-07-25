Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac Fights Off Men Attempting to Carjack Mesut Ozil

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kolasinac fought off two men attempting to carjack Mesut Ozil's Mercedes.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were reportedly targeted in an attempted carjacking in London on Thursday.

Video of the incident circulated on social media and showed two men in masks with knives attempting to rob the Arsenal stars in Ozil's Mercedes. Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle and chased both men off.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that neither Ozil nor Kolasinac were injured in the incident.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers," police said in a statement, according to BBC.com.

Arsenal also released a statement saying, "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

No arrests have reportedly been made yet.

