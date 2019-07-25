Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were reportedly targeted in an attempted carjacking in London on Thursday.

Video of the incident circulated on social media and showed two men in masks with knives attempting to rob the Arsenal stars in Ozil's Mercedes. Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle and chased both men off.

Video of Seo Kolasinac fighting off two men with knives, after they tried to rob Mesut Özil. What an animal. My defender. pic.twitter.com/sZUKJKxBLU — Not a football account (@1886_blog) July 25, 2019

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that neither Ozil nor Kolasinac were injured in the incident.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers," police said in a statement, according to BBC.com.

Arsenal also released a statement saying, "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

No arrests have reportedly been made yet.