Barcelona Femeni have confirmed that Dutch forward and 2017 Best FIFA Women's Player award winner Lieke Martens has agreed to extend her contract with the club until 2022.

Martens will officially sign the paperwork 'in the coming days'.

The 26-year-old, who joined Barça from Swedish side Rosengard shortly after winning Euro 2017, played for the club in last season's Champions League final against Lyon and reached this summer's Women's World Cup final as part of the Netherlands squad.

She scored twice at the World Cup but was nursing an injury ahead of the final against USA.

Martens helped Barça win the Copa de la Reina in 2018, but the club hasn't finished top of Spain's Primera Division since 2014/15, with domestic rivals Atletico Madrid winning in each of the last three seasons. Wrestling back national dominance is now the key target.

It has already been a busy summer for Barça. England forward Toni Duggan has left, but Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has joined permanently after an initial loan period, while Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen has also bolstered the attacking ranks.

On top of that, former Barça star Jenni Hermoso has rejoined the club from Atletico.