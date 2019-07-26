Dani Ceballos Reveals Roles Unai Emery & Hector Bellerin Played in Decision to Join Arsenal

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has revealed why he opted to move to north London this summer, claiming Unai Emery's presence in the dugout was a major factor, alongside that of Spanish compatriot Hector Bellerin.



Ceballos, who joined parent club Real Madrid in 2017 for €18m from Real Betis, was being chased by a number of clubs, including Arsenal's local rivals Tottenham.



However, speaking to the club's offical website upon his announcement as a Gooner, Ceballos explained why chose the red half of north London, declaring: "I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start.



"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."

And, expanding on Emery's influence on the deal, he continued: "The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

"He’s a very tactical coach and I think that’s going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we’re both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Ceballos also singled out Bellerin as another major factor in his decision, adding: "I get on really well with Hector away from football, on a personal level.



"I told him I was thinking of joining and he told me not to think twice because this is a great city and a great club and that I was going to have a great time. I can’t wait to see him and say thanks for his help in getting me here."

As for his objective now he's at Arsenal, the midfielder revealed: "Well, I’ve not spoken to my team-mates yet so we’re not sure of what the objective is, but obviously I’m coming here to give everything I have.



"Nobody will be able to question that because from the very first day I pull this jersey on I’ll give everything I’ve got. We’ll try to achieve the club’s objectives.”